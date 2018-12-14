Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Michael Goddard was found guilty of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court

A man who slit his neighbour's throat during a row about stolen money has been jailed.

Michael Goddard, 51, attacked Glenn Boardman, 59, at his home in Steven Close, in Chapeltown, Sheffield, on 25 June.

He claimed an intruder had attacked Mr Boardman but was found guilty of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Goddard, also of Steven Close, was given a life sentence and told he must serve at least 24 years in jail.

The court heard Mr Boardman was house bound, suffering from a debilitating lung disease, and had given Goddard access to his bank account to go shopping for him.

On the night he was murdered he had confronted Goddard after discovering he had stolen about £4,000 from his savings.

After the attack Goddard rang 999 claiming he had seen a man trying to leave his neighbour's flat.

He said had attempted to grab him but he had escaped.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Glenn Boardman was found dead at the property

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, however, said the jury had seen through his "tissue of lies".

"In reality you attacked Mr Boardman with unsparing violence," he said.

"You cut his throat with vicious determination.

"You are a manipulative, devious and cunning individual who is capable of extreme violence."

In a statement Mr Boardman's family said: "We have got justice for Glenn and whilst we know this will not bring him back it is comforting to know that Michael Goddard's liberty has been taken from him too.

"Glenn was a loving and caring person to his family and close friends and would have done anything for anybody if he could. He will be deeply missed."