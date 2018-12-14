Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jill Hibberd was savagely attacked by Lee Fueloep. She was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of her house in Wombwell

A drug user has been convicted of murdering a massage parlour boss whom he "savagely" stabbed 70 times.

Lee Fueloep, 40, killed Jill Hibberd, 73, in the living room of her newly-built home at Wombwell, near Barnsley on 30 May.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Ms Hibberd was stabbed on her body, face, neck, arms and legs.

Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, denied murder and said he went to the house to "sketch Ms Hibberd's dogs".

He is due to be sentenced by Mrs Justice O'Farrell at the same court on Monday.

Burglary and car theft

During a trial lasting almost three weeks, the court heard how Fueloep stabbed Ms Hibberd so many times she had multiple injuries to her body, and damage to her kidneys, liver, lung and spleen.

Prosecutor Kama Melly QC told the jury how after raining down wounds on Ms Hibberd, who owned the Fantasia massage parlour in Sheffield, he then rifled through her handbag and drove off in her red Audi TT that was parked outside.

Miss Melly said the defendant sold the car that evening and used the cash to buy "a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine".

She told the jury that Fueloep was known for knocking on doors in Wombwell and begging for cash to fuel his drug habit.

Fueloep denied the prosecution's version of events and claimed that he went to the house because Ms Hibberd had agreed to let him sketch her dogs in exchange for cash.

He told the jury, once there he found her body and decided to take her car keys and steal her vehicle.

Miss Melly told Justice O'Farrell the prosecution's view was that the defendant should be given a 30 year prison sentence minimum.

She said that was "because this was a murder done for gain and it was a murder committed in the course of a burglary and theft".