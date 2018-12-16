Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Saturday on the A628 Woodhead Pass near Dunford Bridge

Two young women have died in a crash during hazardous driving conditions in South Yorkshire.

A white Fiat 500 and a blue Mini Cooper crashed on the A628 Woodhead Pass near Dunford Bridge at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

Two women in the Fiat, aged 20 and 22, were killed in the collision, South Yorkshire Police said. A third woman in the car was seriously injured.

A man and a woman in the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries.

They were all taken to hospital for treatment, officers said.

A force spokesperson said a number of drivers stopped at the scene to help, but appealed for further witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.

On Saturday evening, South Yorkshire Police warned it was dealing with "multiple collisions" across the county due to the combination of "icy roads, surface water, wind and heavy rain".