Lee Fueloep was convicted of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court

A drug addict who murdered a 73-year-old massage parlour owner and stole her car to buy heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed for at least 35 years.

Lee Fueloep, 40, stabbed Jill Hibberd 70 times in a "ferocious and savage" attack before taking the keys to her £26,000 red Audi TT.

Her body was found at her home in Wombwell, near Barnsley, on 30 May.

Fueloep, of Willow Garth in Wombwell, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sentencing Fueloep to life in prison Mrs Justice O'Farrell said: "The brutal fact of this case is that a woman was brutally murdered in her home to fund one night of drug taking."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jill Hibberd was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of her house in Wombwell

She said she believed Fueloep had intended to intimidate Ms Hibberd with a knife when he arrived at her home in Roy Kilner Road but "panicked and lost control" when she stood up to him.

The court heard Fueloep, who refused to attend the hearing, stabbed Ms Hibberd so many times she had injuries to her body, face, neck, arms and legs, and damage to her kidneys, liver, lung and spleen.

The judge said some of the injuries were "gratuitous" and must have been inflicted after she finished putting up any resistance and, probably, after she had died.

During the trial jurors heard that after killing Ms Hibberd, who owned Fantasia massage parlour, in Sheffield, Fueloep took her car and sold it to a man called Andrew Ashby for a few hundred pounds to buy drugs.

Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Fueloep sold Ms Hibberd's stolen Audi TT to Andrew Ashby

Fueloep was a drug-user known for knocking on doors in Wombwell begging for cash to fuel his habit.

The court heard he had 20 previous convictions for 85 offences.

Ashby, 23, of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield, admitted handling the stolen Audi and was jailed for 32 months.