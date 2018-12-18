Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs Bailey was eventually taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital but died 50 minutes after arriving

The death of a pregnant woman was "wholly preventable" a coroner has said after an inquest heard she waited nearly three hours for an ambulance.

Gail Bailey, 36, from Rotherham, collapsed at a caravan park in Lincolnshire with an ectopic pregnancy.

Although her husband called an ambulance, the response was downgraded by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The ambulance service said it accepted the Lincoln coroner's findings, adding care was "not as it should have been".

Coroner Paul Smith heard Mrs Bailey was on holiday at the Promenade caravan park at Ingoldmells in August 2017.

She became unwell and her husband Ryan, 37, called an ambulance telling the operator his wife was nine weeks pregnant.

He explained that a hospital had previously advised she underwent a scan because she could be suffering from a potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication.

Mrs Bailey was eventually taken to Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 25 miles from the caravan site, but was pronounced dead 50 minutes after arriving there.

'Four ambulances'

The coroner said the death was "wholly preventable" and added: "If the ambulance had arrived at the hospital at the time it arrived at the caravan park on the balance of probably she would have lived.

"It took two 999 calls, four different ambulances and two hours 38 minutes for an ambulance to reach Mrs Bailey."

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Bailey died as a result of hemoperitoneum, secondary to a ruptured ectopic pregnancy of the left fallopian tube.

The ambulance service said in a statement: "We fully accept the coroner's findings and conclusions, and we accept that our care in this instance was not as it should have been.

"We have put measures in place within the trust to prevent this from happening again."