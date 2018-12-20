Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The skull and bones of Martin Radford were found by children playing on farmland

The death of a man whose bones were found by children on farmland remains a mystery after an inquest heard it was "impossible" to say how he died.

The skull and bones of Martin Radford, 57, were discovered in a field at Swaithe, near Barnsley, on 4 February.

Sheffield Coroners' Court heard he was identified via a DNA sample but, despite extensive investigation, no cause of death could be determined.

However, coroner Steven Eccleston there was "no evidence of foul play".

Image caption Police were called to the scene in Swaithe on 4 February

Mr Radford, who was known to police for anti-social behaviour linked to his drug and alcohol abuse, was last seen alive on 27 March 2015.

The inquest heard he habitually withdrew his benefits on the day they were deposited but a payment made on 2 April and all subsequent deposits were never withdrawn.

In the weeks before he went missing it is believed he had been staying in the Kendray area of Barnsley, about half a mile from where his body was eventually found.

The inquest heard how children playing on farmland off Mitchell's Street had discovered Mr Radford's skull in an overgrown area at the edge of the field.

Image caption It is believed Mr Radford died at some point between 27 March and 2 April 2015

Det Con Andrew Stephanek said as part of the police investigation 20 tonnes of top soil were removed and examined for further remains.

Parts of Mr Radford's pelvis, legs and hands were discovered but the remainder of his bone were not found.

Of the bones examined Mr Stephanek said none showed any sign of suspicious injuries and there was "no reason to think that anybody wished to do him harm".

Recording a narrative conclusion, Mr Eccleston said: "Martin Radford was found deceased on 4 February 2018 on land bordering Mitchell's Street, Swaithe, Barnsley.

"It is not possible to say how he died but there is no evidence of foul play."