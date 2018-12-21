Image copyright Brandon Taylor Image caption The collision happened on Staniforth Road in Sheffield on the first day of the tram-train service

A man has been reported for summons for driving without due care and attention after a lorry and a tram-train collided in Sheffield.

The crash happened on Staniforth Road on 25 October, the first day of service for the new tram-train service.

South Yorkshire Police said a 60-year-old man, from Rotherham, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on 14 February.

The force said he is also to be charged with contravening a red traffic light.

The tram-trains run on the rail network and tram tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham.