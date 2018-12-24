Image copyright Google Image caption A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A 27-year-old man has died after a car crashed into a wall.

The man was found critically injured after the crash on Bawtry Road, Doncaster at about 22:20 GMT on Sunday. He died later in hospital.

The black Vauxhall Vectra hit a streetlight and a garden wall and some of those in the car fled the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

The force said it wanted to hear from any witnesses or anyone who saw the Vauxhall, that could have been around Acacia Road, before the crash.