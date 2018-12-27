Image copyright DannyLawson/PA Image caption PC Liam Stewart is due to stand trial next year

A police officer has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a teenage football fan.

PC Liam Stewart is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old man on 8 August 2017 ahead of a match between Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield at Hillsborough.

PC Stewart, 33, from Barnsley, appeared at Leeds Crown Court earlier.

The South Yorkshire Police officer pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was granted unconditional bail.

He is due to stand trial at the same court on 23 April but will appear for a further hearing on 18 February.

PC Stewart was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.