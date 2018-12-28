Fernando Forestieri: Arrest warrant issued for Sheffield Wednesday striker
- 28 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An arrest warrant has been issued for Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri after he failed to attend court.
The 28-year-old striker was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court earlier.
He has been charged with using threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment on 24 July, the court said.
However, Forestieri failed to attend and a warrant without bail was issued.
The offences allegedly took place after a match with Mansfield Town.