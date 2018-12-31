Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Pamela Horvathova was last seen on 21 December in Sheffield

There is increasing concern for a 16-year-old girl who went missing 10 days ago.

Pamela Horvathova was last seen on 21 December in Sheffield and was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

South Yorkshire Police said she had no bag or other belongings with her when she went missing.

Pamela was wearing a black pullover with white stripes down the sleeve, a red crop top, blue jeans and new black trainers.

Her hair is short and dark brown, with some blond at the ends.

Pamela is thought to have friends in the Pitsmoor area. Police have urged anybody who may have seen her to get in touch.

More Yorkshire stories