Emma Longden, 28, pleaded guilty to conveying prohibited articles into a prison

A woman has been jailed for 21 months for attempting to smuggle heroin, crack and cocaine in to a prison.

Emma Longden, 28, was spotted passing the drugs to an inmate during a visit to the HMP Doncaster on 22 November.

Longden, of Packman Road, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to conveying prohibited articles into a prison.

She was jailed on Thursday at Sheffield Crown Court for 18 months for the drug offences and three months for breaching a suspended sentence.

The court heard she had signed a form to say she was not bringing any banned items into the prison but a short time later the inmate she was visiting was spotted hiding a package under his clothing.

When he was searched guards discovered a stash of Class A drugs.

Det Insp Steve Smith of South Yorkshire Police said: "She went from being a visitor to a prison inmate herself in less than 24 hours and now faces a 21-month prison sentence."

