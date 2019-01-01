Image copyright Google Image caption The car crashed into railings on South Green Road, Sheffield

A man has died after the car he was driving smashed into railings in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The 21-year-old was killed when the silver Saab 95 crashed in Southey Green Road, in Sheffield, near to the junction with Buchanan Road.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene. A passenger in the car escaped uninjured.

The crash happened at about 04:00 GMT and witnesses are being sought.