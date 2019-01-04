Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption April Paget was being searched at HMP Doncaster and a package of drugs fell from her trousers

A woman who was caught smuggling Class A drugs into a prison when the package fell out of her clothing has been jailed for three years.

April Paget, 31, was stopped as she arrived to visit an inmate at HMP Doncaster on 12 October.

She was being searched when a wrapped package containing cocaine and heroin fell from her trousers.

At Sheffield Crown Court, Paget, of Scarsdale Road, Rotherham, admitted conveying the drugs into a prison.

Jerry Spencer, Serco's contract director at the prison, said: "We are very pleased that our joint intelligence-led prison and police operation successfully intercepted this person and the illegal drugs she was carrying."

Det Con Karl Turton added said: "Paget is now behind bars as a serving prisoner. I hope this sends a strong message to anyone else thinking of furthering their criminal enterprises by supplying drugs into custodial environments."

On Thursday, former prisoner officer Jade Hicks was jailed for eight months for trying to smuggle drugs into HMP Doncaster.

She had worked at HMP Leeds and kept in contact with a prisoner after she finished working at the jail.