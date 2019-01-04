Image copyright Family handout Image caption Greg Adams suffered fatal injuries when his vehicle hit railings early on New Year's Day

A man who died when the car he was driving smashed into railings in the early hours of New Year's Day has been named.

Greg Adams, 21, died when the silver Saab 95 crashed on Southey Green Road in Sheffield, near to the junction with Buchanan Road.

Mr Adams suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene. A passenger in the car was uninjured.

The crash was at about 04:00 GMT and officers want to speak to witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Greg's family continue to receive support from officers and have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."