Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jelic made sexual comments to two female police officers and tried to rape one of them during a struggle in Scotland Street, Sheffield

A man who sexually assaulted and bit a police officer while half-naked and wielding a for sale sign has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Luca Jelic, 30, tried to rape the female officer in Scotland Street, Sheffield, on 27 April.

The attack happened when two female police officers were called to reports of a man damaging parked cars.

A judge at Sheffield Crown Court jailed Jelic for 42 months for the "sustained and horrific" drug-fuelled attack.

When the two officers arrived outside Jelic's flat at about 03:30 BST, the court heard he confronted them with a for sale sign held like a spear, naked from the waist down.

Louise Reevell, prosecuting, told the judge Jelic shouted sexual comments, including, "lovely girls for me to rape" and "I love sex".

Toxicology tests revealed he had taken ecstasy, and other drugs were found at his Scotland Street flat.

At a previous hearing the female officer, who cannot be named, told court she tried to disarm Jelic with her baton but he hit her in the face with the sign.

A violent struggle ensued with Jelic grabbing her crotch and she could not remove his hands.

The second officer repeatedly punched and hit Jelic with her baton too but he was not deterred.

Judge David Dixon said both had never before had to use their batons in their combined 34 years' service.

'Violated and distressed'

The attack only stopped when the first officer managed to use CS gas and pin down Jelic until back-up arrived.

He pleaded guilty on 1 October to sexual and physical assault, criminal damage and possessing MDMA.

Sentencing, Judge Dixon said the officer was "violated and distressed" and "had never found herself in a more frightening and disturbing situation" in her career.

Her witness statement also said she was "lucky" the women were not more seriously hurt.

Defence barrister, Andrew Smith, said Jelic was "highly intelligent" and moved to the UK from Romania as a child, but had suffered mental health problems.

Judge Dixon said taking ecstasy exacerbated his problems and although he was "extremely sorry", there was always a risk that he would lose control through drugs again.

The "incredible violence" continued against "ladies simply called to do their job".

"Everybody must know the police are not there to be assaulted," he said.