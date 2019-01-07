Image caption Two collisions involving trams happened in the space of six weeks in 2018

Investigators have called for a safety review to be carried out after two tram crashes in six weeks at the same place.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has written to Sheffield City Council following the collisions at the junction of Staniforth Road in October and November 2018.

It said a "risk-based review" of the junction and road traffic signals should be carried out.

The BBC has approached Sheffield City Council for a comment.

On 25 October a lorry crashed with a tram at the junction injuring three people.

Six weeks later, on 30 November, a car collided with a tram at the same location, badly damaging the car and injuring its occupants and a tram passenger.

The RAIB said it had written to the chief executive of the council advising a review of the junction and road traffic signals was carried out, and "that prompt action is taken based on the findings of this review".

It also raised concerns about the positioning of a pole carrying the tramway's overhead power lines, which it said had the potential to worsen the outcome of the 30 November collision.

It said it had written to UK Tram, the trade body representing the UK light rail industry, asking it to consider whether guidance for the placement of the poles in close proximity to roads which cross tramways is required.

Tim Bilby, managing director for Supertram which operates the service, said: "We are continuing to assist the police with their investigations into this incident [30 November] and are also carrying out our own investigations into the circumstances.

"Therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."

A 60-year-old man, from Rotherham, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 14 February in connection with the 25 October collision.