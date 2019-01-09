Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The boy was arrested on suspicion of a variety of driving offences, said police

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a crash in Doncaster.

The Ford Focus reached speeds of 90mph (145km/h) on Leger Way on Tuesday night before hitting a lamppost and fence.

The driver climbed out of the wreckage and began to run but was detained a short distance away, South Yorkshire Police said in a Facebook post.

The boy was later charged with "a variety of driving offences" and will appear in youth court.