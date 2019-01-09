Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Doncaster police pursuit crash suspect, 15, charged

  • 9 January 2019
the crashed car Image copyright South Yorkshire Police
Image caption The boy was arrested on suspicion of a variety of driving offences, said police

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a crash in Doncaster.

The Ford Focus reached speeds of 90mph (145km/h) on Leger Way on Tuesday night before hitting a lamppost and fence.

The driver climbed out of the wreckage and began to run but was detained a short distance away, South Yorkshire Police said in a Facebook post.

The boy was later charged with "a variety of driving offences" and will appear in youth court.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police
Image caption South Yorkshire Police said the car was driven at 90mph

