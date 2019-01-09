Doncaster police pursuit crash suspect, 15, charged
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a crash in Doncaster.
The Ford Focus reached speeds of 90mph (145km/h) on Leger Way on Tuesday night before hitting a lamppost and fence.
The driver climbed out of the wreckage and began to run but was detained a short distance away, South Yorkshire Police said in a Facebook post.
The boy was later charged with "a variety of driving offences" and will appear in youth court.