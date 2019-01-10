Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Hasina Idris Mohamed, 52, had been crossing Doncaster Road, near Clifton Park, when she was hit by Stubbings' car

A driver who killed a woman on a pedestrian crossing has been jailed for eight years and banned from the roads for 14 years.

Hasina Idris Mohamed, 52, was crossing Doncaster Road, near Clifton Park, Rotherham, in August 2016.

Alan Stubbings, 54, of Carlisle Place, Rotherham, had no licence or insurance and was also convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Stubbings was jailed after a jury convicted him at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court confirmed that Stubbings was jailed for eight years for causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also sentenced to two years on each count of not having a driving licence and not having insurance. Both of those sentences are to be served concurrently.

Judge Peter Kelson also banned Stubbings from the roads for 14 years and told him he must then take an extended driving test.