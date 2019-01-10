Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Paul Lewis, 33, worked in a sweetshop in Doncaster

A sweet shop worker who encouraged children to expose themselves by bribing them with confectionery has been jailed.

Paul Lewis, 33, offered children as young as eight free snacks as an enticement to engage in sexual activity, police said.

After he was reported, officers raided Lewis's home and found an indecent video on his phone.

He was jailed for 10 years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Lewis, of Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, admitted seven sexual offences, committed between July and October 2018. against boys and girls aged eight to 11.

Investigating Officer Amy Fourlis said police identified the victim in the video found on Lewis's mobile, and managed to speak to the child.

This resulted in additional charges being brought against him.

"Lewis abused a clear position of trust and the victims have shown courage in telling their parents what happened and being interviewed by police," said Ms Fourlis.

"Thanks to them, we were able to build a strong case against Lewis and identify further offences. I'm pleased that he has been handed a significant jail term and offers the community some reassurance."

Lewis admitted inciting a girl under 13 and a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, possessing an indecent photograph of a child, outraging public decency and one count of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.