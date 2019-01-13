Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Broadway in Barnsley in the early hours of Sunday

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a girl was killed in a crash.

South Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old girl was killed when a Vauxhall Astra hit a tree in Barnsley in the early hours.

The silver Astra was travelling along Broadway in the direction of Dodworth Road when it crashed at about 01:40 GMT, police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses.

The girl, who was a passenger in the Astra, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

No details have been released about the ages of those arrested, who remain in custody.

"Our officers are particularly interested in speaking to people who might have seen a vehicle fitting this description in the area prior to the collision," a spokesperson said.

