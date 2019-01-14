Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Man found dead at South Yorkshire garage repair centre

  • 14 January 2019

A man has died after an accident at a garage, South Yorkshire Police has said.

Officers were called to the vehicle repair shop in Throapham at 03:00 GMT after reports that a man's body had been found.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner and the Health and Safety Executive is being contacted.

