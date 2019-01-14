Man found dead at South Yorkshire garage repair centre
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after an accident at a garage, South Yorkshire Police has said.
Officers were called to the vehicle repair shop in Throapham at 03:00 GMT after reports that a man's body had been found.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police are not treating the death as suspicious.
A report is being prepared for the coroner and the Health and Safety Executive is being contacted.