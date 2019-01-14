Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Three released after girl, 16, killed in Barnsley crash

  • 14 January 2019
Image caption The crash happened on Broadway in Barnsley in the early hours of Sunday

Three people arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash have been released.

The girl, who has not been named, died when the Vauxhall Astra she was a passenger in hit a tree on Broadway, Barnsley, in the early hours of Sunday.

A man, 18, has been released on bail while a girl, 17 and a man, 19, have been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

