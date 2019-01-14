Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Man hit by ambulance in Sheffield in critical condition

  • 14 January 2019
Burgreave Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on Burgreave Road in Sheffield

A 50-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was run over by an ambulance travelling to an emergency.

The ambulance was on Burgreave Road in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, at about 10:30 GMT when the accident happened, South Yorkshire Police said.

A student paramedic was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said.

The trust said it was helping police, who have issued a witness appeal.

The trust sent resources to Burgreave Road and dispatched another crew to the original emergency, it added.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites