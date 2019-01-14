Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Burgreave Road in Sheffield

A 50-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was run over by an ambulance travelling to an emergency.

The ambulance was on Burgreave Road in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, at about 10:30 GMT when the accident happened, South Yorkshire Police said.

A student paramedic was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said.

The trust said it was helping police, who have issued a witness appeal.

The trust sent resources to Burgreave Road and dispatched another crew to the original emergency, it added.