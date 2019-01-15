Image copyright LDRS Image caption South Yorkshire Fire Service uses 35 cameras, including one carried on each of its fire engines

People could be at risk during fire rescues in South Yorkshire because thermal imaging cameras are increasingly failing.

It means all 35 of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's cameras must be "urgently" replaced at a cost of £160,000, the fire authority was told.

The cameras, which are carried on its engines, are used by crews to identify heat spots to locate trapped people.

Failures could put "firefighters and the public at risk", a meeting heard.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the fire service was aware its equipment had been nearing the end of its life, with engineers making repairs to keep front line equipment functioning.

Firefighters 'at risk'

Authority chairman Chris Lamb said: "Despite the best efforts being made and the cannibalisation of parts, in the last week or so some of these cameras have started to fail while in use.

"The reality is that it puts firefighters, and therefore members of the public, at risk."

At a meeting on Monday, members of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority were told the service was planning a project to monitor the potential lifespan of its equipment more accurately.

This is so goods can be replaced before any failures are experienced by staff.

Official Stuart Booth told members: "An asset tracking project will allow us to be smarter than we have been."

The meeting heard the service intended to invest in modern replacements during the forthcoming financial year, but the authority was persuaded to bring the upgrade forward with minimal delays.