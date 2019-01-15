Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pamela Horvathova was reported missing on Christmas Eve

The hunt for a teenage girl who went missing more than three weeks ago has been declared a "critical incident", police have said.

Pamela Horvathova, 16, was last seen at The Sheffield College, where she was a student, on 18 December and was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Supt Paul McCurry said a team of more than 20 officers was involved in the search.

He said: "I just want to make sure Pamela is safe and well."

Police had previously said she was last seen on 21 December but have been unable to corroborate that sighting.

The force now say the last confirmed sighting of the 16-year-old, from Darnall, was at the college in Granville Road shortly after 14:00 GMT on 18 December.

"That's now three weeks ago and that's why we're really concerned now," said Supt McCurry.

"I'm appealing to the public, not only here in Sheffield, but across the UK; help us find Pamela.

"If people see Pamela in an emergency situation ring 999; that's why we we've declared this as a critical incident."