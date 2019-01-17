Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Macey Frudd was described as a "bubbly, fun loving girl" by her family

The family of a 16-year-old girl killed in a car crash said they felt like their "world has ended".

They expressed their sadness as Macey Frudd was named as the passenger who died in a Vauxhall Astra which hit a tree on Broadway, Barnsley, on Sunday.

Police said three other people travelling inside the car, two men, aged 18 and 19, and a 17-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.

All three were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl have both been released under investigation while the 18-year-old man remains on police bail.

More Yorkshire stories

In a statement, Ms Frudd's family said: "Macey was a bubbly, fun loving girl who loved life to the full.

"Without her here her mum, dad and brother feel like their world has ended."

A balloon release by friends and family in Ms Frudd's memory has been organised at a local beauty spot in Barnsley on Sunday.