Image caption Josh McCarthy's car smashed into a wall on the Tinsley Viaduct

The driver of a car who died after his vehicle smashed into a concrete wall was more than twice the legal drink drive limit, an inquest has heard.

Josh McCarthy, 24, and rear seat passenger Chris Ducker, 24, died after their silver Seat Leon crashed near Sheffield in January 2018.

One witness said the car was travelling at "high speed" before it hit the wall.

Coroner Abigail Combes said it was "more likely than not" that excessive alcohol affected Mr McCarthy's driving.

The crash happened on the lower deck of the viaduct on Friday 12 January at about 20:15 GMT.

Mr McCarthy and Mr Ducker, both from North Anston, and their friends, Jake Ashmore and Liam Fretwell, were travelling north when the car crash on the roundabout at Junction 34 of the M1.

Toxicology tests revealed Mr McCarthy had 181mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg. The results also showed traces of cocaine.

Mr Ducker died at the scene while Mr McCarthy died in hospital on 25 January.

Image caption The inquest was held at Sheffield's Medico-Legal Centre

Eyewitness Louise Hughes said in a statement she remembered seeing the car approach the roundabout at "high speed, approximately 70mph".

"This car looked to me to be totally out of control," she said.

Forensic collision investigator Grant Anderson said: "In my opinion the speed on approach to the roundabout was too excessive for the vehicle to safely negotiate the roundabout.

"The amount of alcohol in the driver's system I would say was a contributory factor, but to what extent I'm not in a position to say."

In a statement, front seat passenger Mr Fretwell said: "I would say Josh was not a slow driver. He had a fast car and he liked to drive it fast.

He said he had bought a bottle of vodka earlier that day and Mr McCarthy had drunk some of it, "but not much".

Miss Combes said both men died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.