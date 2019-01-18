Image copyright Doncaster Plant Works ABC Image caption Tom Bell was described as an "outstanding boxer" by a local coach

A 21-year-old boxer has been killed in a shooting at a pub.

Tom Bell was shot at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Doncaster, on Thursday evening and died after being taken to hospital.

Boxing coach Paul Harrison described Mr Bell as an "outstanding" talent and a "considerate human being".

South Yorkshire Police said investigations were ongoing and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

No-one else was hurt in the attack and no arrests have been made.

Image caption A window at the pub has been taped up by police and a cordon is in place

Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club, where Mr Bell trained, said in a statement: "We are absolutely devastated to announce the passing of a great warrior who has spent a huge amount of time over the years boxing with our club.

"We are shocked beyond words to hear this sad news and would like to offer our sincere condolences to Tom's family and closest friends."

Head coach Paul Harrison said Mr Bell had boxed at the gym before turning professional aged 18.

He said: "[Tom] brought his happy, fearless nature into everything he did.

"Tom was an outstanding boxer, but also a considerate human being, who continued to visit the gym, inspiring and encouraging other young people, long after he went professional.

"We're shocked beyond words at the needless loss of Tom's life and ask that the community pull together to seek the justice Tom rightly deserves.

"Our gym will be a little emptier without him."