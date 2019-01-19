Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pamela Horvathova, a Sheffield College student, was reported missing on Christmas Eve

A missing 16-year-old girl was last seen at an ice skating rink a month ago, police said.

Pamela Horvathova attended a Sheffield College event on 19 December at iceSheffield, with police treating her disappearance as a "critical incident".

Police appealed to attendees of the morning event who may have useful information to get in contact.

Officers asked students to check photos and video in case they captured her in the background.

Pamela, who is from the Darnall area of the city and was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

South Yorkshire Police initially thought her last sighting was at the college on Granville Road on 18 December.

Supt Paul McCurry said: "You may see an increased police presence in the area around iceSheffield over the weekend, as we search for any clues about where Pamela may have gone after leaving this event last month."