Tom Bell: March held after Doncaster pub shooting
Hundreds of people have held a walk in memory of a 21-year-old boxer who was killed in a pub shooting in Doncaster.
Tom Bell was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on Thursday evening and later died in hospital.
Relatives and friends walked two miles from the boxing gym where he trained to the pub, with floral tributes and signed boxing gloves placed outside.
Tracy Langley, his mother, said the family had been "torn to pieces".
"People playing games with guns, you can't do it - you've murdered someone who was a good person," she said.
"It's great to see so many people turn out in support of Tom, because he was well-loved."
On Friday, South Yorkshire Police found a burnt out white BMW 1 Series near White Cross Lane, Doncaster, and believe the car was used in the shooting.
No-one else was hurt in the attack and no arrests have been made.
Officers appealed for anyone with dashcam footage which may help in their inquiry to get in touch.
People living nearby described hearing a bang "like a firework" and then seeing people run from the pub to their cars and drive away.
Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club, where Mr Bell trained, said the boxer turned professional at 18 and described him as a "great warrior".
Speaking on Friday, IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington, from Leeds, told the BBC: "No matter how hard the training was he was always smiling.
"When you talk about natural talent the guy had loads of it. He had the potential to go very, very far in the game."