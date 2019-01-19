Image copyright Doncaster Plant Works ABC Image caption Tom Bell, 21, was described as an "outstanding boxer" by his boxing gym

Hundreds of people have held a walk in memory of a 21-year-old boxer who was killed in a pub shooting in Doncaster.

Tom Bell was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on Thursday evening and later died in hospital.

Relatives and friends walked two miles from the boxing gym where he trained to the pub, with floral tributes and signed boxing gloves placed outside.

Tracy Langley, his mother, said the family had been "torn to pieces".

Image caption Relatives and friends of Tom Bell walked from Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club to the Maple Tree pub in Doncaster

"People playing games with guns, you can't do it - you've murdered someone who was a good person," she said.

"It's great to see so many people turn out in support of Tom, because he was well-loved."

On Friday, South Yorkshire Police found a burnt out white BMW 1 Series near White Cross Lane, Doncaster, and believe the car was used in the shooting.

No-one else was hurt in the attack and no arrests have been made.

Image caption Tom Bell was shot through a window at the pub on Thursday night

Officers appealed for anyone with dashcam footage which may help in their inquiry to get in touch.

People living nearby described hearing a bang "like a firework" and then seeing people run from the pub to their cars and drive away.

Image caption Flowers and balloons were left outside the venue on Woodfield Way, Balby

Image caption Fellow boxers left signed boxing gloves in tribute to him

Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club, where Mr Bell trained, said the boxer turned professional at 18 and described him as a "great warrior".

Speaking on Friday, IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington, from Leeds, told the BBC: "No matter how hard the training was he was always smiling.

"When you talk about natural talent the guy had loads of it. He had the potential to go very, very far in the game."