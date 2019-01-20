Image copyright Doncaster Plant Works ABC Image caption Tom Bell, 21, was described as an "outstanding boxer" by fellow boxers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old boxer was killed in a pub shooting in Doncaster.

Tom Bell was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on Thursday evening and later died in hospital.

A 29-year-old man was held by police officers on Saturday night in South Cave, East Yorkshire.

A woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody for questioning.

Image caption Tom Bell was shot through a window at the pub on Thursday night

On Friday, South Yorkshire Police found a burnt out white BMW 1 Series near White Cross Lane, Doncaster, and believe the car was used in the shooting.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with dashcam footage which may help in their inquiry to get in touch.

On Saturday afternoon, relatives and friends of Mr Bell walked two miles from the boxing gym where he trained to the pub, where floral tributes and signed boxing gloves were placed outside.

Tracy Langley, his mother, said the family had been "torn to pieces" by her son's death.