Image copyright Steel Stream Design Image caption Tom Bell, 21, was described as an "outstanding boxer" by fellow boxers

A woman held in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old boxer in a pub in Doncaster has been released by police.

Tom Bell was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on Thursday evening and later died in hospital.

A 29-year-old man arrested on Saturday night in South Cave, East Yorkshire, remains in custody.

The woman, aged 21, has been released "under investigation".

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Bell died from a shotgun wound to his chest and abdomen.

Image caption Tom Bell was shot through a window at the pub on Thursday night

Police said they believed the attack was targeted and those involved knew each other.

On Saturday afternoon, relatives and friends of Mr Bell walked two miles from the boxing gym where he trained to the pub, where floral tributes and signed boxing gloves were placed outside.

Tracy Langley, his mother, said the family had been "torn to pieces" by her son's death.