Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pamela Horvathova, a Sheffield College student, was reported missing on Christmas Eve

Police divers have been searching canals and rivers close to where a missing 16-year-old girl was last seen.

Pamela Horvathova, from Darnall in Sheffield, has not been seen for more than a month.

South Yorkshire Police said she went to a Sheffield College event on 19 December at iceSheffield, near the River Don and Tinsley and Sheffield Canal.

Police have said they are confident answers "lie in the local community."

Image caption South Yorkshire Police drove a van around Sheffield showing a picture of Pamela Horvathova

Pamela was reported missing by her family on Christmas Eve.

Initially, officers thought the last sighting of her was at Sheffield College on Granville Road on 18 December.

They have now said they are treating her disappearance as "critical".

Earlier, police toured the city with a van displaying a picture of the teenager in the hope that anyone with information about her whereabouts comes forward.

Supt Paul McCurry said the van would drive around schools and health centres in the Page Hall and Darnell areas.

"We're hoping [the van] will be a visual reminder to the community that we need information to find Pamela.

"I am confident that the answers we need lie in the local community."