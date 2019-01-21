Image copyright Steel Stream Design Image caption Tom Bell, 21, was described as an "outstanding boxer" by fellow boxers

A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old boxer in a Doncaster pub.

Tom Bell was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on Thursday evening and later died in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old man from the Balby area was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday night remains in custody.

Police said they believed the attack was targeted and those involved knew each other.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Bell died from a shotgun wound to his chest and abdomen.

Image caption Tom Bell was shot through a window at the pub on Thursday night

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, relatives and friends of Mr Bell walked two miles from the boxing gym where he trained to the pub, where floral tributes and signed boxing gloves were placed outside.

Tracy Langley, his mother, said the family had been "torn to pieces" by her son's death.