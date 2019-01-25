Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Tom Bell shooting: Two in court over boxer's murder

  • 25 January 2019
Tom Bell Image copyright Steel Stream Design
Image caption Tom Bell died in hospital from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a boxer who was shot through a pub window.

Tom Bell, 21, died in hospital after the shooting at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, South Yorkshire, on 17 January.

Joseph Bennia, 28, from Balby, and Scott Gocoul, 29, from Bilton, near Hull, were remanded in custody at Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Bell died from shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Image caption Tom Bell was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Balby

