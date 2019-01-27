Image caption The incident happened at about 10:35 GMT on 14 January

A man who was knocked down by an ambulance responding to a 999 call has died in hospital.

The 57-year-old pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as it travelled along Burngreave Road, in Sheffield, at about 10:35 GMT on 14 January.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, who has not been named, died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Friday

The force has appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed the vehicle was travelling to an emergency at the time.

A student paramedic was treated for minor injuries.