Image copyright Doncaster Plant Works ABC Image caption Tom Bell, 21, was shot through a pub window in Balby, South Yorkshire, on 17 January

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old boxer Tom Bell.

South Yorkshire Police said a 37-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Bell died after being shot through a window at the Maple Tree pub, in Balby, Doncaster, on 17 January.

Two men have been charged with murder and a woman, 21, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Joseph Bennia, 28, from Balby, and Scott Gocoul, 29, from Bilton, near Hull, who have been charged with murdering Mr Bell, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday and were remanded in to custody.

The woman has been released under investigation.

Mr Bell died from shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.