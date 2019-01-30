Image copyright Doncaster Plant Works ABC Image caption Tom Bell was shot at through a pub window in Balby, South Yorkshire

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a professional boxer.

Tom Bell, 21, was shot at through a window of the Maple Tree pub, in Balby, Doncaster, on 17 January.

South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been bailed pending further inquiries.

Two other men, Joseph Bennia, 28, from Balby, and Scott Gocoul, 29, from Bilton, have been charged with murder.

A 21-year-old woman and man aged 37 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The woman has been released under investigation and the man was bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Bell died from shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.