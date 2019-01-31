Image copyright James Martin Image caption Witnesses said there was "screaming and panic" and people locked themselves in the toilets

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a machete attack at a McDonald's in Sheffield.

An eyewitness said he saw a man with "a large machete in his hand" in the doorway of the High Street branch, while another had blood pouring from his face.

Police said a 47-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The arrested man, aged 21, is also being held on suspicion of possessing a knife or bladed article and drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said the attack, which happened shortly before 09:30 GMT, was "not believed to be linked to terrorism".

'Staggering'

Matthew Shaw said he was in the restaurant's self-service area when he heard people screaming and panicking.

"I turned around and there was a man in the doorway shouting with a large machete in his hand and a man staggering in front of him with lots of blood running down his face," he said.

"There was a panic and myself and a few others ran into the kitchen area and through the fire escape at the back, some locked themselves in the office at the back and the toilets.

"Shortly after I went for the tram and saw the man had been arrested just outside."

The police said the injured man had been taken to hospital and officers remained at the scene.

Supt Paul McCurry said: "The CCTV operatives in Sheffield spotted a man with a machete, as a result they alerted police on the radio and nearby officers were on scene within less than two minutes of the call.

"They quickly detained the offender, placing the safety of the public over their own without hesitation.

"This is a superb example of the bravery of police officers who every day do amazing work to protect the public."