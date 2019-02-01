Image copyright Doncaster Plant Works ABC Image caption Tom Bell was shot at through a pub window in Balby, South Yorkshire

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a professional boxer.

Tom Bell, 21, was shot at through a window of the Maple Tree pub, in Balby, Doncaster, on 17 January.

A woman, 51, from Balby and a man, 33 from Edlington, were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender, South Yorkshire Police said.

Both have been bailed as inquiries continue. A total of seven people have now been arrested over the death.

Two men, Joseph Bennia, 28, from Balby, and Scott Gocoul, 29, from Bilton, East Yorkshire, have previously appeared in court charged with murder.

Mr Bell died from shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.