Image copyright South Yorkshire Police/Geograph Image caption Tyson Wardle's actions were caught on CCTV at HMP Moorland

A prisoner who threw faeces and urine at officers when he was just days away from release has been handed a 21-month sentence.

Tyson Wardle, 28, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, threw a bucket of human waste which hit one officer at HMP Moorland in Doncaster in December.

Wardle was in jail for possession of an offensive weapon at the time.

He admitted administering poison and being destructive with intent to injure and aggrieve, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Wardle was 12 days away from being released at the time of the offence.

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley said: "We've been able to deal with this incident quickly and ensure Wardle was brought before the courts for his disgusting actions.

"Prison staff should be able to come to work and do their jobs without fear of such incidents occurring."

South Yorkshire Police said the bucket was thrown into the wing office, where two prison officers were, and hit one of them.

The incident was captured on CCTV.