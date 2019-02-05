Image caption Jessica Ennis-Hill spoke at coaching sessions at Notre Dame High School in Sheffield

Retired heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill has launched a programme to fast-track young people into sporting careers.

The Olympic gold medallist was in her hometown of Sheffield to talk about the Institute of Sporting Futures (ISF), which she helped develop.

The first pupils to study the course, which is an alternative to A-levels, will begin in three schools in Sheffield, Hull and Leeds in September.

Ennis-Hill, 33, visited Notre Dame High School to discuss the coaching course.

Image caption The sports coaching course will begin in three schools in Sheffield, Hull and Leeds in September

She is an ambassador to the two-year, employer-led course designed to provide school leavers with access to a career in sports coaching and the wider sports, leisure and fitness industry.

She will also be providing lesson drop-ins, virtual fitness sessions and ongoing social media support to students throughout the programme.

The education and sports course will be delivered by First Step Sports Group, which already runs school PE and sports coach training, cycling, sports development and school activity camps.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jessica Ennis-Hill is a key ambassador to the new post-GCSE programme