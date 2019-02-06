Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Kavan Brissett died in hospital from his injuries

Detectives hunting a man wanted over the murder of a 21-year-old who was stabbed in Sheffield have carried out inquiries in Somalia.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed in the chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, in Upperthorpe, on 14 August. He died in hospital four days later.

Ahmed Farrah, 29, also known as Reggie, is wanted in connection with his death.

Police renewed calls for "vital" information on the day that would have been Mr Brissett's 22nd birthday.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ahmed Farrah has links to Sheffield, Cardiff and Birmingham, police say

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said: "Our appeal to trace Ahmed Farrah in connection with Kavan's death is ongoing and we've carried out inquiries both in the UK and in Somalia as we continue to try and trace him."

Mr Farrah is believed to have links to Sheffield, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Det Ch Insp Ashmore urged anyone with information "no matter how small or insignificant" to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

"I believe there are people within the community who have vital information but have not yet come forward."

Four teenagers who were arrested in connection with Mr Brissett's death last year have since been released under investigation.