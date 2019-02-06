Image caption Labour MP Sarah Champion called an adjournment debate in the House of Commons to raise the issue

A police probe into historical child sex abuse in Rotherham has placed "unprecedented and unbudgeted pressure" on the council, the town's MP has said.

Sarah Champion said the number of children in care had risen from 407 in March 2015 to 634 in December 2018.

"We are on our knees in Rotherham and we are begging you for support," the MP said in Parliament.

Responding, the government said it was spending more on child social care nationally.

Ms Champion said the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood had contributed to the increase in the number of children in care, and urged the government to provide extra funding to Rotherham Council.

Image copyright PA Image caption The number of children in care in Rotherham rose from 407 in March 2015 to 634 in December 2018

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Champion said the council had seen "the third highest increase [in the number of children in care] in 2017-18 out of 152 local authorities in England".

She said Operation Stovewood, which began in 2014 after it emerged at least 1,400 children were abused in the town from 1997 to 2013, had made "a significant contribution to this dramatic increase".

She said the council estimates the investigation is currently costing it an extra £4.3m per year and is estimated to increase to £7m next year.

Ms Champion said the extra costs were set against a background of a £62m reduction in the council's budget since 2013-14.

Appealing for additional funding, the Labour MP said: "If there had been an earthquake affecting the lives of 1,400 children in Rotherham, we would have got emergency funding from the government to help with their recovery.

"However, with no such money forthcoming for child abuse we are largely leaving victims and survivors to get on with the recovery themselves."

What is Operation Stovewood?

Image copyright National Crime Agency/PA

Operation Stovewood is the largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation in the UK.

It began in 2014 after a report found at least 1,400 children in Rotherham were the victims of abuse between 1997 and 2013.

It is run by the National Crime Agency, which is working with 296 alleged victims, has identified 151 suspects and is running 22 ongoing investigations.

More than 150 officers work on the operation and there are plans to recruit another 100.

It is jointly funded by South Yorkshire Police and the Home Office and when up to full strength will cost £15m a year to run.

It has led to 14 convictions so far, and 24 more people have been charged with offences.

Education minister Nadhim Zahawi said he recognised that Rotherham Council was "delivering in very challenging environments" but said the government was investing millions to protect children across the country, including committing an extra £410m to in adult and child social care in 2019-20.

Ms Champion later said she was "frustrated and disappointed" not to secure a commitment for additional funding for Rotherham.

The BBC has asked Rotherham Council for a comment.