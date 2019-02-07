Lorry driver in court over 91-year-old's death in Sheffield
A lorry driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 91-year-old pedestrian by driving without due care and attention.
Barbara Weigert died after she was hit by a 26-tonne lorry driven by Richard Taylor, 47, while crossing Ringinglow Road in Sheffield on 4 December 2017.
Mr Taylor had been painting 20mph road markings in nearby Tullibardine Road before it happened, magistrates heard.
Mr Taylor, of New Hey Road, Huddersfield, did not enter a plea.
He was released on bail and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 March.