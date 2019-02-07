Image copyright Google Image caption Police and fire crews are continuing to search a flat in Doncaster

A man has been held under the Mental Health Act amid fears dangerous materials were stored in a flat.

Firefighters and police officers executed a warrant at an address in Ryedale Walk in Doncaster after being contacted by Thames Valley Police.

South Yorkshire Police said it believed there were "quantities of material, which could be dangerous if not stored properly" inside the flat.

A 34-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Supt Dan Thorpe said officers were continuing to search the property.

He added: "I would like to reassure local residents that there is no risk to them and the man who was detained as part of the warrant will now receive the appropriate support he needs."