Memorial plaques stolen from Barnsley crematorium
- 8 February 2019
About 100 bronze plaques have been stolen from a South Yorkshire crematorium.
Barnsley Council said they were taken from the town's crematorium on Wednesday.
The missing plaques would be replaced and the families of those concerned are being contacted, the council said.
South Yorkshire Police said an investigation was under way into the thefts and anyone with information should contact the force.