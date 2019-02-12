Tom Bell death: Ninth arrest in boxer shooting probe
- 12 February 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm in connection with the death of a boxer who was shot through a pub window.
Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree pub in Balby, on 17 January and died later in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on Monday on suspicion of supplying a firearm and has been bailed.
Two men have been charged with murder and six others arrested in the inquiry.