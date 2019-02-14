Image caption ChuckleVision with Barry and Paul Chuckle ran for 22 years

Rotherham has decided not to name a square in honour of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers.

A local newspaper campaigned for an area outside Boots in the town centre to be named Chuckle Square in honour of the pair, who hail from the town.

The Rotherham Advertiser launched a petition following the death of Barry Chuckle last year.

Councillors rejected the idea and suggested naming an area in a new housing development after them instead.

Rotherham Advertiser editor Andrew Mosley said the council's decision was a "slap in the face for Barry and Paul".

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough councillors discussed the petition, which was signed by about 700 people, in a scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday, but voted against the idea.

Committee chairman Brian Steele said Maltby, on the outskirts of Rotherham, could have a street or play area named after them instead.

Image copyright Google maps Image caption The area outside Boots in Rotherham town centre is used by travelling fairs and pop-up stalls

The brothers, Barry and Paul, won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967, and New Faces in 1974. They starred in the BBC children's show ChuckleVision which ran for 292 episodes between 1987 and 2009.

Generations of children watched the accident-prone pair, known for their catchphrase, "To me, to you."

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the South Yorkshire town in August for the funeral of Barry Chuckle, real name Barry Elliot, after his death aged 73.

The service took place at Rotherham Town's football ground. The brothers were supporters and presidents of the Championship side.